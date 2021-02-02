FYDcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,646.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000122 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 545,677,674 coins and its circulating supply is 520,540,777 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

