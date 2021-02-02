Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,357.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded up 61% against the US dollar. One Fyooz token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $43,357.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00144117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00258303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,276,838 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

