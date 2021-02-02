G.Research Comments on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $26.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.95. G.Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2022 earnings at $29.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.25.

NYSE:SHW opened at $698.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

