G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $203.48

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $203.48 and traded as high as $261.50. G4S plc (GFS.L) shares last traded at $261.20, with a volume of 3,633,805 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 237.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 203.48.

About G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

