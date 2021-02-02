Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Up 6%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 158,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 66,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Gaia alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 million, a PE ratio of -66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gaia by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.