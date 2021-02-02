Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00013328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and $2.26 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00258048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037535 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

Galatasaray Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

