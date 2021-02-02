GAMB 1-Day Volume Tops $87,017.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 231.6% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $87,017.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.00831275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.47 or 0.04683942 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00019817 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

