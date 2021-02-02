Game.com 24 Hour Volume Reaches $152,109.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Game.com has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $152,109.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Game.com has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Token Trading

