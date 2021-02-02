Game.com Price Tops $0.0053 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Game.com has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $132,513.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

