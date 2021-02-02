Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Up 19.2%

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) shot up 19.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.49. 1,670,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 791,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GMDA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
The company has a market cap of $229.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
Gamida Cell Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMDA)
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
