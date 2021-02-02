Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Up 19.2%

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) shot up 19.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.49. 1,670,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 791,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMDA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The company has a market cap of $229.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

