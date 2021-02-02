Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 14,645 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.40% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,097. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

