Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.21 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 67,459 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.88. The company had a trading volume of 260,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

