Garner Asset Management Corp Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.27% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

