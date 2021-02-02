Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. 19,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,194. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.