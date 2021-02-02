GateToken Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. GateToken has a market cap of $46.05 million and approximately $32.53 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00851010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.35 or 0.04916341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014673 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,575,179 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

