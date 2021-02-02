Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 10.3%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares traded down 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $13.21. 1,461,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 841,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gatos Silver stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

