Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Up 1.9%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 16,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

