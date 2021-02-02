GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) were up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBGPF. Panmure Gordon raised GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get GB Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.