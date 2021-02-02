Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.08

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $580.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

