Geneva Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

