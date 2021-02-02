Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in ServiceNow by 79.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 94.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $26.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $585.29. 139,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.36. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

