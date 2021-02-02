Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

HON stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.83. The stock had a trading volume of 107,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

