Genpact (G) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genpact (NYSE:G) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

