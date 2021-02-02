Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of GNPX stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Genprex has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Get Genprex alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genprex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genprex by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.