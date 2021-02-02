Gentex Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

GNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Gentex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

