GeoCoin Price Up 26.1% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $888,381.95 and $3,672.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

