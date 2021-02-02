GeoDB Trading Down 24.7% This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $208,537.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,568,871 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

