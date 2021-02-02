Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 17,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of GEVO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 21,813,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,029,465. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

