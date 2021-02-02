Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Shares of Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.20. Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 8,600,671 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of £38.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

