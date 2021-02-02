GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL) Trading Down 4.2%

GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 4,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 33,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

About GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and British Columbia, Canada.

