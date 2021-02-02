GHOST Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One GHOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $243,166.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00140519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00065454 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00253653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00037065 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.