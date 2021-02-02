Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $9.19. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 211,277 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $297.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 434,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

