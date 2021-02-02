Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,077. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $397.20 million, a P/E ratio of -137.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

