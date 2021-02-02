Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 3,190 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 3.1% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 58.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.21. 306,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,715. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.