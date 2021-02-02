Global Digital Content Trading Up 35.4% This Week (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $20.76 million and approximately $17,684.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00421967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003626 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

