Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Stock Price Up 99.3%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD)’s share price rose 99.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

