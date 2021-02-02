Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $37,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $9,161,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.37.

Shares of GPN opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

