Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,462,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSYC stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Global Trac Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About Global Trac Solutions

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities.

