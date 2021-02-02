Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Trading Up 2.5%

Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.50% of Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

