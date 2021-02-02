Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) Shares Up 0.6%

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. 761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMFM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

