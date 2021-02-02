Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (BATS:RYLD) Trading 2% Higher

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (BATS:RYLD)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.92. 21,749 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.