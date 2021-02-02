Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.05. 21,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 19,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.92% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

