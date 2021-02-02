Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,040,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 24,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 246,535 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 80,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,359,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

