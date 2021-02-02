Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.16-7.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.48. Globe Life also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.16-7.56 EPS.

Shares of GL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 493,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,147. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $1,102,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,555 shares of company stock worth $8,361,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

