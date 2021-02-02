GNY 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.06 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 146.9% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00005893 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $408.49 million and $2.06 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00843580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00047428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.95 or 0.04642676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

