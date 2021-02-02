GoByte Reaches Market Cap of $147,983.13 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, GoByte has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $147,983.13 and approximately $11,796.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011452 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,276,990 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

