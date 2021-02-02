GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Trading 5.3% Higher

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.36 and last traded at $85.26. 877,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 980,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,341. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 646.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $69,628,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after buying an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 81.5% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 672,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 301,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

