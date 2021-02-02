Goldbank Mining Co. (GLB.V) (CVE:GLB) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Shares of Goldbank Mining Co. (GLB.V) (CVE:GLB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Goldbank Mining Co. (GLB.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.64 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Goldbank Mining Co. (GLB.V) (CVE:GLB)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims located in the Klondike region.

