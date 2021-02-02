Goldcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $12,867.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00417250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003631 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

