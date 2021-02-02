Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) Trading Down 4.3%

Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 9,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 33,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.25. The company has a market cap of £920,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) Company Profile (LON:GCG)

Golden Rock Global plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or businesses in the fintech sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

